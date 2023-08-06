Russia says Ukraine attacked bridges to Crimea with missile strikes

Ukraine forces attacked bridges across the Chonhar Strait and the Tonky Strait with missile strikes, Russian-appointed acting governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo said on Sunday.

“Today armed formations of the criminal Kyiv regime fired at the bridge across the Tonky Strait, which connects the city of Henichesk with the Arabast Spit. In total, the Kyiv terrorists fired 12 missiles, 9 were shot down by our air defenses,” Saldo said on Telegram.

“The bridge has no important military significance. Having switched to state terrorism [the Kyiv regime] as always, vilely and lowly hits civilian infrastructure in order to disrupt the peaceful life of people.”

Additionally, Saldo said Ukrainian forces fired Storm Shadow missiles at the Chonhar bridge and the village of Chonhar. “The bridge was damaged by a rocket, but the main villainy of the regime is getting into the village’s school,” he added.

He stressed that transport links with Crimea continue to operate through Chaplinka and Armyansk.

The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram that Russian air defense shot down part of the missiles.

“The enemy launched a missile strike in the area of the Chonhar bridge in the north of Crimea. One hit, some of the missiles were shot down by air defense forces. There is damage to the roadbed of the automobile bridge, repair work is already beginning. There are no casualties,” Aksyonov said.

