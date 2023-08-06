Russia says it hit military airbases in western Ukraine

Russia on Sunday said its forces struck military airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions in western Ukraine and that “all targets were hit.”

“Overnight Russia’s armed forces carried out strikes ... on Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region,” the Russian defense ministry said.

Ukraine said it faced several waves of attacks overnight, downing 30 out of 40 cruise missiles.

It also said Russia launched three hypersonic Kinzhal missiles -- harder to intercept -- but did not provide information on whether or not they were destroyed.

Authorities in the Khmelnytskyi region said Sunday morning that a fire had broken out at a corn waste warehouse in Starokostiantyniv, spreading over 1,400 square meters before being extinguished.

The region, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes.

On Saturday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia hit a facility of the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich near Khmelnytskyi.

“Today there was another Russian missile attack against our country. Kinzhals, Calibers. They hit Motor Sich,” Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile “only a few private households were damaged” in the Rivne region, the head of the regional state administration Vitaliy Koval said Sunday.

