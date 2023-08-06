Russia strikes Ukraine with missiles, drones, says Ukraine’s Air Force

Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine, using 70 air-assault weapons, including cruise and hypersonic missiles and Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday.



The Air Force - which is celebrated in a holiday on Sunday - said on the Telegram messaging channel that Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight.



“In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of Aug. 5 to the morning of Aug. 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons,” the Air Force said.

It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but would not disclose further information on them. Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.



It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage from the overnight attack or what happened to the 10 cruise missiles that were not shot down.



Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told the national Ukrainian broadcaster that one of the key targets for Russia’s overnight attack was the Khmelnytskiy region.



“Now, it is the Starokostiantyniv airfield that haunts the enemy,” Ihnat said.



Russia had earlier targeted the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskiy region at the end of July.

