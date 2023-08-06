Ukraine: Eliminated 4,000 Russian troops, destroyed 600 military equipment in a week

Ukraine’s defense forces eliminated approximately 4,000 Russian troops and destroyed over 600 ammunition and military equipment units during the past week, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

“Over the past week, the enemy has lost about 4,000 soldiers, 32 tanks, 84 armored fighting vehicles, 170 artillery systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems, seven anti-aircraft warfare systems, 166 motor vehicles, and 23 special equipment units,” Ukrainian Defense First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said on Telegram.

Additionally, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 12 Russian missiles and 115 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On Sunday, Ukraine’s defense forces in the Tavria operational war zone carried out 1,477 fire missions, destroying 21 units of Russian military equipment and six ammunition depots, according to the Commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

“Over the past day, the enemy attacked our positions 21 times, firing off 608 projectiles. Artillery units of the Tavria Group’s Defense Forces performed 1,344 fire missions. Over the last day, Russia’s losses in terms of killed and wounded in action amounted to almost two companies,” he said.

He added: “21 units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including three armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems and mortars, two unmanned aerial vehicles, four trucks, and two units of specialized equipment.”

