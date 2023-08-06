Ukraine achieves remarkable progress with Patriot, IRIS-T defense systems: Zelenskyy

Ukraine is seeing “significant results” thanks to US Patriot and German IRIS-T defense systems, despite dozens of attacks by Russia over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said he had received a report on the use of advanced air defense systems received from partners, noting the Raytheon-built Patriot and Germany’s IRIS-T systems.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These are powerful systems, highly effective,” he said. “They have already yielded significant results, and not only for Ukraine.”

He said this was because whenever Russian missiles were destroyed, “it reassures the world that a terrorist state is unable to break our collective security.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had shot down “a significant part” of Russia’s attacks over the past week, including 65 missiles of various kinds, and 178 assault drones, including 87 Shaheds.

Read more:

Russia using 5.5 tonne bombs to hit Ukraine grain supplies: UK

Supporters of Niger’s coup gather at Niamey stadium

Bear escapes cargo hold of Iraqi plane in Dubai, causing delays