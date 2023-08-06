Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link during a meeting of ministers of defence at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link during a meeting of ministers of defence at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 20, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine achieves remarkable progress with Patriot, IRIS-T defense systems: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine is seeing “significant results” thanks to US Patriot and German IRIS-T defense systems, despite dozens of attacks by Russia over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said he had received a report on the use of advanced air defense systems received from partners, noting the Raytheon-built Patriot and Germany’s IRIS-T systems.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“These are powerful systems, highly effective,” he said. “They have already yielded significant results, and not only for Ukraine.”

He said this was because whenever Russian missiles were destroyed, “it reassures the world that a terrorist state is unable to break our collective security.”

Zelenskyy said Ukraine had shot down “a significant part” of Russia’s attacks over the past week, including 65 missiles of various kinds, and 178 assault drones, including 87 Shaheds.

Read more:

Russia using 5.5 tonne bombs to hit Ukraine grain supplies: UK

Supporters of Niger’s coup gather at Niamey stadium

Bear escapes cargo hold of Iraqi plane in Dubai, causing delays

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size