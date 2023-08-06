Ukraine claims responsibility for attacks on Crimean bridges, gas pipeline

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the two attacks on bridges across the Chonhar Strait and the Tonky Strait, the Ukrainian ministry of defense said on Sunday.

The ministry stated that the attacks on the Chonhar bridge and the attack which hit a gas pipleline near Henichesk were carried out by the Ukrainian air force.

“Last night, dozens of Russian missiles and Shaheds [Iranian-made drones] searched for Ukrainian planes and Storm Shadow missiles at the airfields. But it wasn’t until today, in Chonhar and near Henichesk, that the Russians finally found them,” the ministry said.

Russian-appointed acting governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo had said earlier that Ukraine forces attacked bridges across the Chonhar Strait and the Tonky Strait with missile strikes.

He said: “Today armed formations of the criminal Kyiv regime fired at the bridge across the Tonky Strait, which connects the city of Henichesk with the Arabast Spit. In total, the Kyiv terrorists fired 12 missiles, 9 were shot down by our air defenses”

Additionally, Saldo said Ukrainian forces fired Storm Shadow missiles at the Chonhar bridge and the village of Chonhar. “The bridge was damaged by a rocket, but the main villainy of the regime is getting into the village’s school,” he added.

Furthermore, the Russians said that during the shelling, the gas pipeline from the Strelkovskoye field to Henichesk, which was passing near the bridge, was interrupted, because of which more than 20 thousand residents of the city were left without gas supply.

