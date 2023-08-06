Theme
Rescuers work at site of the regional administration building, that was hit by cruise missiles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says downed 30 cruise missiles, 27 drones overnight

AFP, Kyiv
Ukraine’s air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks.

“Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed,” the air force said on Telegram. It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

