Russia Ukraine conflict
Ukraine says downed 30 cruise missiles, 27 drones overnight
Ukraine’s air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks.
“Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed,” the air force said on Telegram. It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.
