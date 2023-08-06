Zelenskyy says Kinzhal missiles won’t help Russia win the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will not help Moscow win the war as long as the Ukrainian Army has air defense systems, both domestically made and those provided by partners.

He noted the important success of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in destroying Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, with which Russia has long tried to intimidate not only Ukraine, but also Europe and the whole world.

“This cult has been debunked forever. Our warriors have clearly proved that if the defenders of life have the Cossack character, our domestic air defense systems, and the air defense systems of our partners, then the terrorists do not stand a chance. No ‘Kinzhal’ will help Moscow,” he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is working every day to create a reliable sky shield for our country, which can become the basis of a sky shield for the whole of Europe.

“And it is only a matter of time before we have F-16s in the Ukrainian skies, which will add even more power to our defense. The Ukrainian Air Force has already become the most powerful in all the years of its existence, and it will become even more powerful,” the Ukrainian president said.

Russia's Kinzhal missiles, also known as the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, are a prominent part of Russia's advanced hypersonic missile program. These air-launched ballistic missiles are designed to be carried by MiG-31K interceptor aircraft and are capable of traveling at hypersonic speeds, meaning they can travel at least five times the speed of sound.

The Kinzhal missile system has been touted by Russian officials as a highly maneuverable and fast weapon, making it challenging for enemy air defense systems to intercept. It is believed to have a range of over 1,000 kilometers (approximately 620 miles) and can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. Russia has showcased the Kinzhal missiles in various military drills and has claimed they have been successfully deployed in combat operations.

The introduction of the Kinzhal missiles has added a new dimension to Russia's strategic capabilities and has drawn the attention of military analysts worldwide, contributing to the ongoing modernization and arms race concerns.

