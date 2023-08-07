Theme
Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago. (AFP)
Man upset with kids making noise, fatally shoots 8-year-old Chicago girl

The Associated Press, Chicago
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” a neighbor, Megan Kelley, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened on Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at the suspect’s apartment building on Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life," the Chicago school district said in a statement.

Read more: Gun violence ‘tearing communities apart’ in US after latest mass shootings: Biden

