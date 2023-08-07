Putin orders more attack drones be produced

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the head of the state defense conglomerate Rostec to increase the production of attack drones.

He singled out the ‘Kub’ and ‘Lancet’ drones. Putin said: “Both the Kub and the Lancet proved to be very effective: firstly, the explosion is powerful, any equipment, including foreign-made equipment, not only burns, but ammunition also explodes,” according to state news agency Ria Novosti.

He added: “The manufacturers promised me that they would increase the amount of production. They will keep this promise, but more needs to be increased.”

Putin also said: “It is necessary to increase the percentage of the production of the latest types of weapons. T-90 ‘Proryv’ tanks, and aircraft systems.”

Rostec enterprises produce 90 percent of the equipment that the Armed Forces use in Ukraine.

Rostec has said last year that Russia’s kamikaze drones KUB and Lancet are widely used in combat operations in Ukraine, and have “successfully demonstrated their properties in combat conditions.” The drones are mainly used to hit distant ground targets.

The KUB UAV carries a three-kilogram warhead. Its maximum flight duration is 30 minutes and speed - 130 km/h.

The Lancet UAV is equipped with several types of guidance systems: coordinate, optoelectronic and combined. The drone has a television communication channel that transmits an image of the target, which allows to get a confirmation the target has been hit. The complex is capable of destroying targets within a radius of up to 40 kilometers. Its maximum takeoff weight is 12 kilograms.

Putin’s order comes as drone warfare intensifies between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides using UAVs to strike the heartland of the other side, usually targeting vital infrastructure.

