Russia destroys drone over Kaluga region
Russia’s air defense system destroyed an aircraft-type drone over the Ferzikovskyi district in the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.
The Kaluga region borders the Moscow region to the north.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There has been no impact on people or infrastructure,” Shapsha said.
It was not clear who launched the drones, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Russian authorities, however, have blamed Kyiv for the increased number of drone attacks inside Russia this year.
