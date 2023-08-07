Russia says advanced along Kupiansk front in northeast Ukraine in recent days

Russia said Monday its troops had advanced three kilometers (two miles) along the Kupiansk front in northeast Ukraine over the last three days, as it seeks to regain territories it lost earlier in its offensive.

The city of Kupiansk and surrounding areas of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region were liberated by Ukrainian forces last September, but Moscow has since renewed its assault on the region.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Over the past three days, the advance of Russian troops ... amounted to 11 kilometers along the front and more than three kilometers deep into the enemy’s defense,” Moscow’s defense ministry said.

It said that it had “improved” its standing along the front line in the area and that it continued to repel Ukrainian counter-attacks.

Russia carried out several waves of attacks on Ukraine overnight, while Kyiv hit bridges in its occupied territories on Sunday.

Read more:

Ukraine detains woman accused of helping Russia plot attack on Zelenskyy

Russia says peace with Ukraine only possible if Kyiv stops fighting

Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia were successful contribution to peace: Germany