A screengrab from a video shared by Zelenskyy showing a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region hit by Russian missile strikes. (Screengrab)
A screengrab from a video shared by Zelenskyy showing a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region hit by Russian missile strikes. (Screengrab)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian missiles hit eastern Ukraine, victims reported: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Two Russian missile strikes hit a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.



“Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues,” Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel.

At least five people have been killed by the strikes, Kyiv said.

