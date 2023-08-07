Russian missiles hit eastern Ukraine, victims reported: Zelenskyy

Two Russian missile strikes hit a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.





The city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Donbas, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones. Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of… pic.twitter.com/zsIA7dR6HR — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 7, 2023





“Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues,” Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel.



At least five people have been killed by the strikes, Kyiv said.



