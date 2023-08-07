Theme
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum gives a statement before talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2021. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS
US in touch with Niger’s Bazoum, contacted military leaders: State Department

Reuters
The US is still in touch with ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum where officials spoke to him earlier on Monday, Reuters reports citing the US State Department.

The US State Department added that there has been direct US contact with Niger military leaders urging them to step aside.

