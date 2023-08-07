Ukraine forces prevent Russians from advancing in east, heavy battles ongoing: Kyiv

Ukraine’s forces did not allow Russians to advance in Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions, however, heavy battles continue there, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

“The previous week was extremely difficult. The Russian invaders did everything they could to stop the Ukrainian offensive,” Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Telegram.

Advertisement

“In Kupyansk direction, the Russians searched for weak points in the defense of the Ukrainian troops, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region. [While] in Lyman direction, the Russian army continued to conduct assaults to knock the Ukrainian troops out in the area of Serebriansky forest in Donetsk region,” she said.

She added that: “Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka, Serhiyivka, and Nadiya. Over the past week, the units of defense forces continued to conduct offensive operations on the southern flank of Bakhmut direction.”

“The movement was very complicated by landmines and shelling. But our troops forced the enemy to defend themselves quite costly as they destroyed a lot of enemy equipment and fighters,” the deputy minister said.

“The battles have been going on for a week and still continue in the area of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka. In Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, Russian troops concentrated their main efforts on conducting offensive operations with the aim of establishing full control over Krasnohorivka and Maryinka and encircling Avdiyivka. The invaders made futile attempts to restore the lost position near Staromayorske,” Maliar said.

Read more:

Russia’s Air Force consistently deploys resources but without decisive effect: UK

Ukraine has its eyes on German TAURUS missiles to use against Russia

China tells Russia will uphold ‘independent, impartial’ stance on Ukraine: Ministry