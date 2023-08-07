Ukraine’s FM asks US for ATACMS long-range missiles

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday he requested the US provide Ukraine with the ATACMS long-range missiles in a phone call with US Secretary of State.

“In our call, Secretary [Antony] Blinken and I discussed further steps to broaden global support for the Peace Formula and solutions to expand grain exports,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

“I thanked the US for all the assistance provided and stressed the need to enhance Ukraine's long-range capabilities by providing ATACMS,” he added.

The US State Department said in a readout of the call that the two diplomats “discussed developments in Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts, recent conversations about a just and durable peace in Ukraine held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and long-term security arrangements between the two countries.”

It added: “The Secretary reiterated the US’ staunch and ongoing support of Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s aggression and reaffirmed continued support of a strong Ukrainian military and accountable defense institutions.”

Ukraine has long argued for strong air defenses to protect against Russian aerial assaults and be capable to return fire. Last week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s defenses were not yet capable of protecting its whole territory against Russian attacks.

“Unfortunately, our state does not yet have enough high-quality air defense systems to protect our entire territory and shoot down all enemy targets. The enemy is taking advantage of this,” Zelenskyy said.

The US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is a highly advanced and versatile short-range ballistic missile system in the US’ military arsenal. The missile is designed to provide rapid, precision strike capabilities against a variety of targets, including enemy forces, command centers, air defense systems, and other high-value assets.

ATACMS features a sophisticated guidance system that allows it to navigate over long distances and strike targets with high accuracy. The ATACMS plays a crucial role in the US military's strategy, providing commanders with a powerful and flexible tool to project force and neutralize threats in a fast and precise manner. Its ability to deliver a range of warhead options further enhances its effectiveness, making it a vital component of the US conventional warfare capabilities.

