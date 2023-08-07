Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia were successful contribution to peace: Germany

A conference hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine was a successful meeting because it showed the willingness of the international community to work towards ending the war, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

“Germany will also continue to engage actively including in this process,” the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, China’s foreign ministry said that the talks in Saudi Arabia helped “consolidate international consensus.”

China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, “had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis ... listened to all sides’ opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

The two-day meeting in Jeddah was part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in a conflict that has hit the global economy.

