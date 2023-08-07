Ukrainian forces creating conditions to press forward: Commander-in-Chief

Ukrainian forces are creating conditions to advance forward as they have the initiative, Ukraine's commander-in-chief told US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley in a phone call on Monday.

“I talked about the operational situation at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations. Regarding defense, it is stable. Our soldiers are doing their best for this,” Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.

He added: “In a number of sectors, enemy is conducting active assaults in a number of directions, but is not succeeding. In particular, this is connected with an effort to distract Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the front.”

“Regarding the offensive. Heavy fighting continues, Ukrainian troops continue to create conditions for advancing step by step. The initiative is on our side,” he stressed. Initiative in war refers to the ability of a military force to dictate the terms and pace of the conflict, often by taking proactive, offensive actions.

They also discussed the current needs of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in terms of weapons and ammunition.

The US Joint Cheifs of Staff readout of the call simply said the two military leaders “discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments. The Chairman reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” It did not provide further details.

