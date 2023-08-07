Zelenskyy: Russia may be left without ships if it continues to attack Ukrainian ports

Russia will be left without ships until the end of the war if it continues to attack Ukrainian ports, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Monday.

“If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea and block it with missiles, then Ukraine will do the same, which is a fair defense of our capabilities,” Zelenskyy said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added: “If they continue to shoot, we don't have many weapons, but if they continue to shoot, they may be left without ships until the end of the war. And this is what we want to show them.”

He said that since Russians found themselves in a position where they cannot win, they want to put Ukraine in a stalemate using their weapons. “Therefore, Ukraine will definitely respond to any attacks on the civilian population and grain corridors,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy claimed that Russia “was trying to pursue a policy of colonization of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov but it had no right to decide what Ukraine can produce and export.”

Since Russia left the grain initiative on July 17, it has repeatedly struck grain storage and export infrastructure in Ukraine, causing damage to several grain silos and destroying thousands of tonnes of grain.

