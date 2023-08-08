Accusations fly as Donetsk mayor claims Ukraine shelling kills three
Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin accused Ukraine in a social media post of shelling the city of Donetsk, killing three people on Tuesday.
Ten people were wounded, including a boy born in 2012, Kulemzin said in his Telegram channel.
Kulemzin also said that a number of buildings were damaged in several city districts, including a bus stop, a hospital, a store and some residential buildings.
