Accusations fly as Donetsk mayor claims Ukraine shelling kills three

Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin accused Ukraine in a social media post of shelling the city of Donetsk, killing three people on Tuesday.

Ten people were wounded, including a boy born in 2012, Kulemzin said in his Telegram channel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kulemzin also said that a number of buildings were damaged in several city districts, including a bus stop, a hospital, a store and some residential buildings.

Read more:

At least five killed in Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine

One killed in Donetsk in ‘massive’ Ukraine shelling, separatist officials say

Russians shell city near Europe's largest nuclear plant