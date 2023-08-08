Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A barge maneuvers river Rhine with the Duesseldorf city skyline behind it as the sun sets in western Germany on May 28, 2018. (Photo by Patrik Stollarz / AFP)
A barge maneuvers river Rhine with the Duesseldorf city skyline behind it as the sun sets in western Germany on May 28, 2018. (AFP)

Around 13,000 evacuated in Germany’s Duesseldorf after WWII US bomb found

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Around 13,000 people have been told to temporarily leave their homes in the western German city of Duesseldorf after a Second World War-era US bomb was found, firefighters said Monday.

The one-ton United States-made bomb was to be defused overnight after it was discovered during work in the area near the city zoo, the fire brigade said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ground in German cities remains riddled with unexploded ordnance that is regularly discovered on construction sites, 78 years after the Second World War.

In 2017, the discovery of a 1.4-ton bomb in Frankfurt forced the evacuation of 65,000 people.

In December 2021, a Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site near Munich station, injuring four people and disrupting rail traffic.

Read more:

Ukraine removes hammer and sickle from giant Kyiv statue

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall

13,000 evacuated in Frankfurt as WWII bomb is defused

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size