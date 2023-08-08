Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges his conviction in graft case in high court

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged his conviction in a graft case at the Islamabad high court, his lawyer said on Tuesday.



Naeem Panjutha said the petition to challenge the weekend conviction had been filed in the Islamabad High court.



Khan has been jailed for three years on charges of selling state gifts unlawfully during his tenure as premier from 2018 to 2022.



