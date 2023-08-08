Pakistan’s jailed former PM Imran Khan barred from politics for five years

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from politics for five years on Tuesday by the country’s election commission after his conviction on graft charges, local media reported.

Several local TV news channels said the election commission of Pakistan issued a notification in line with the guilty ruling.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan challenges his conviction in graft case in high court

Lawyers of jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan launch legal challenge

Pakistani police arrest Imran Khan after court sentences him to three years in prison