Poland to send additional troops to Belarus border: Report

Poland’s defense ministry has agreed to send additional troops to the border with Belarus following a request from the border guard service, state-run news agency PAP reported on Tuesday.



Poland’s border guard service asked the defense ministry to send an additional 1,000 troops to the border, the deputy interior minister said on Monday, amid an increase in attempts to illegally cross the frontier.



“Due to the dynamic situation on the Polish-Belarusian border... the Minister of National Defense ordered that the request be implemented and that additional soldiers be assigned to patrol the Polish-Belarusian border,” the defense ministry was quoted as saying by PAP.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Poland has built a face on the border with Belarus, equipped with electronic protection.



In recent weeks, soldiers from the Wagner mercenary group have appeared near the border, a development Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said was aimed at destabilizing the situation on NATO’s eastern flank.



Read more:

Poland detains Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia, says minister

Advertisement

Poland buys early warning planes to ‘protect NATO’s eastern flank’

Polish Border Guard asks for 1,000 more soldiers on Belarus frontier