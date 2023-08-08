UK sanctions target Iranian drone maker, foreign suppliers to Russian military

Britain on Tuesday sanctioned an Iranian drone maker and a range of other foreign businesses, accusing them of supplying Russian forces with weapons and components for use against Ukraine.



Britain, the US and the European Union have imposed a range of sanctions since last February to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”



The British government set out 25 new sanctions on individuals and businesses in several countries including Turkey, Belarus, Slovakia, and Russia.



“Today’s landmark sanctions will further diminish Russia’s arsenal and close the net on supply chains propping up (President) Putin’s now struggling defense industry,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said.



Iranian drone maker Paravar Pars and seven of its executives, already subject to US sanctions announced in February, and two Turkey-based exporters of microelectronics were among those targeted by Britain.



The sanctions prohibit UK entities from providing trust services - the creation of a trust or similar arrangement - to those sanctioned and also impose asset freezes, which block their assets held in the UK.



The British government, which has sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and entities since the start of the Ukraine conflict, said the latest round of sanctions marked its biggest ever action on military suppliers in third countries.



