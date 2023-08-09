Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Chiapas, Mexico

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Chiapas in Mexico on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.



The Governor of Chiapas state Rutilio Escandón said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the state’s civil protection body had activated the monitoring protocol as the earthquake was felt in several regions, although no damage was reported so far.



The quake was at a depth of 127 kilometers (79 miles), GFZ said.



