Russia claims Poland plans to create unit for occupation of Western Ukraine: Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on Wednesday that Poland has created plans presumably for security but are in fact for the “occupation of Western Ukraine.”

“There are plans to create on a regular basis the so-called Polish-Ukrainian connection supposedly to ensure the security of Western Ukraine, but in fact - for the subsequent occupation of this territory,” Shoigu said according to state news agency TASS.

He claimed that Poland has become the main instrument of the anti-Russian policy of the US.

“The existing risks are associated with the militarization of Poland, which has become the main instrument of the anti-Russian policy of the United States. Warsaw announced its intention to build, as the Poles say, ‘the most powerful army on the continent.’”

He said that Poland has begun “large-scale purchases of weapons” from the US, UK, and South Korea, and included tanks, artillery systems, air defense systems, missile defense systems and combat aircraft.

After two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace on August 1, Poland said it would increase military personnel and equipment on its eastern border.

Many Wagner fighters have arrived in Belarus and Minsk said on July 14 that the mercenaries were training Belarussian soldiers as instructors, according to BelTA citing the defense ministry.

Wagner fighters have been training Belarusian special forces on the border with Poland.

The Polish defense minister had decided in July to move Polish military units to the eastern area of the country due to the Wagner mercenary group's presence in Belarus and its joint exercises with Belarusian soldiers, state-run news agency PAP reported.

Also, Ukraine said it was bolstering its northern border defenses to make it “impassable” for enemy forces as Kyiv cautiously eyes the presence of Wagner forces in Belarus.

