Russia says intercepted 5 US-made HIMARS rockets fired from Ukraine

Russian air defense forces intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 17 Ukrainian combat drones launched from Ukraine over the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

“Air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Donetsk, Artyomovsk and Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pologi, Tokmak and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Staraya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region,” Konashenkov said according to state news agency TASS.

Additionally, the spokesman claimed that Russian assault teams gained advantageous positions in their advance in the Kupyansk area over the past day. “In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup gained more advantageous positions near the settlement of Olshana in the Kharkov Region in their offensive operations on a wide front.”

He added that Russian forces also successfully repelled in their active defense nine attacks and counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 14th, 32nd and 67th mechanized brigades near Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region.

Konashenkov said Russian forces destroyed about 110 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and two D-20 howitzers in the Kupyansk area over the past day.

Furthermore, he said Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 80 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a D-20 howitzer over the past day.

In the Donetsk area, Konashenkov said Russian forces repelled 18 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 210 enemy troops over the past day. “As many as 210 personnel, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, six pickup trucks and three D-30 howitzers were destroyed,” he added.

Additionally, in the south Donetsk area, Konashenkov said: “The enemy’s losses amounted to 125 Ukrainian personnel, eight armored combat vehicles and two D-30 howitzers.”

In Zaporozhye, the spokesman said: “As many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Pion heavy self-propelled gun, a Msta-B gun, a US-made M777 artillery system, a UK-made FH70 howitzer and a Polish-manufactured Krab motorized artillery gun were destroyed in the past 24 hours.”

In the Kherson direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and three D-20 howitzers as a result of damage inflicted by firepower, Konashenkov said.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify battlefield reports.

