Three dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday killed at least three people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zaporizhzhia, an important city on the Dnipro River, lies some 44 kilometers (27 miles) from the frontline.

“Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

“The rescue operation is underway.”

He posted a video that showed a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard and smoke rising.

The footage also showed another building heavily destroyed and on fire, as well as a damaged basketball pitch.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region said Russia had hit a “church and retail outlets” in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

“Medics are treating the wounded,” he said.

“The blast wave smashed windows in high-rise buildings.”

