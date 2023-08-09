Ukrainian forces reach Russia's first line of defense in Ukraine's south

Ukrainian troops reached on Wednesday the first line of defense of the Russian forces in Ukraine’s south, as the Ukrainians continued offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts.

“Ukrainian troops continue offensive operations near the village of Robotyne. On this front, there is an advance of hundreds of meters. Offensive operations continue on the Berdiansk front,” said Serhii Kuzmin, Deputy Commander for Strategic Communications of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces.

He added: “We have already entered the first line of occupiers, and the first line is very difficult. But our military is pushing through. We are moving forward and this movement is slowed down by minefields and lack of aviation,” according to the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet.

The deputy commander highlighted that there was a high density of mines and engineering barriers by Russians on this front.

He added that the Russians were pulling up troops from reserves from the second line of defense, including marines, paratroopers and special forces.

Al Arabiya English could not independently verify battlefield reports.

Reaching the enemy's first line of defense in a military conflict signifies a significant strategic development. Strategically, it means that the attacking force has managed to penetrate the outer perimeter of the enemy's defense system, often breaching fortifications, checkpoints, or early-warning positions. This can lead to a significant morale boost for the attacking force and a corresponding drop in morale for the defenders.

Militarily, it often represents the culmination of preliminary objectives, such as gaining control of key terrain or neutralizing specific threats. However, it also poses new challenges and risks, as forces may now be exposed to more concentrated and well-prepared defensive positions deeper within the enemy's territory. The success or failure in overcoming the first line of defense can be a pivotal moment in a conflict, potentially shaping the subsequent phases of an operation, impacting the overall momentum, and affecting both tactical decisions and broader strategic considerations.

