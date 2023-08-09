Ukrainian naval warfare leaves Russian military in Syria cut off from supplies: UK

Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) attacks on Russian vessels and ships leaves Russian forces in Syria cut off from essential supplies and affects their operations, the British ministry of defense said in its war intelligence update.

“On 4 August 2023, the Russian merchant tanker (MT) Sig was attacked and disabled near the Kerch Strait, apparently by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV). This came a day after a similar attack on the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship, and two days after an apparently foiled attack on Russian patrol boats while they were likely escorting the Russian merchant vessel (MV) Sparta IV,” the British ministry said.

It added: “Although civilian-flagged, MT Sig and MV Sparta IV have long been contracted to ship fuel and military supplies between Russia and Syria.”

The British intelligence report highlighted: “Since 28 February 2022, Russian military ships have not been able to pass through the Bosphorus, leaving Russian military forces in Syria and the Mediterranean heavily dependent upon Sig, Sparta IV, and a handful of other civilian vessels.”

The UK assessment said: “The attacks show that USV operations are increasingly a major component of modern naval warfare and can be turned against the weakest links of Russia’s sea supply lanes.”

Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) used to attack vessels are remotely operated or autonomous ships that can be equipped with various offensive capabilities such as torpedoes, missiles, or other armaments to engage and neutralize enemy vessels.

The use of USVs for attacking purposes allows navies to carry out precision strikes from a safe distance without endangering human crew members. This strategy enhances flexibility and can provide tactical advantages, such as the ability to approach the target stealthily or navigate in high-risk areas. However, the deployment of USVs in offensive roles also presents challenges, including the need for robust communication links, advanced targeting systems, and the consideration of legal and ethical implications.

The ongoing development and potential deployment of USVs for attacking vessels underscore a broader trend toward automation and remote operation in modern military strategy, with profound implications for the future dynamics of naval combat.

The Russian military's involvement in Syria began in earnest in September 2015, when Russia launched an air campaign to support the government of President Bashar al-Assad against various rebel and extremist groups. The intervention marked a significant turning point in the Syrian Civil War, bolstering the Assad regime's position and allowing it to regain control over key territories. Russia's military presence has included air, naval, and ground forces, along with advanced equipment like fighter jets, attack helicopters, and missile systems.

Russian operations have focused on strategic bombings, intelligence, and logistical support. While the intervention has been framed by Russia as a fight against terrorism, particularly ISIS, it has drawn international criticism for alleged human rights abuses and targeting of non-extremist opposition groups. Russia's role in Syria has also solidified its strategic foothold in the Middle East, allowing them to maintain a naval facility in Tartus and an airbase in Latakia, and has reaffirmed Russia's position as a key player in regional and global geopolitics.

