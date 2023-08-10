250 Wagner troops carry out ‘psychological operation’ on Polish border: Kyiv

Approximately 250 Wagner forces have carried out maneuvers along the Polish border in Belarus, the Ukrainian National Resistance Centre reported on Thursday.

“Terrorists from PMC ‘Wagner’ simulated arrival in the area of the road checkpoint Pishchatka in the Brest region of Belarus,” the Ukrainian civil defense organisation said.

“About 250 militants carried out maneuvers along the border to stretch the Polish troops. This is reported by the local underground. Such actions of the Russians indicate a psychological operation to escalate the situation,” it added.

Psychological operations (PSYOP) in war are strategic tactics used to manipulate perceptions, emotions, and behaviors of target populations, including both enemy forces and civilians. These tactics aim to create confusion, fear, support, or other responses that align with specific strategic objectives. Common methods include the use of propaganda to spread information or rumors, misinformation and disinformation strategies, and demonstrations of force to instill fear or reduce morale.

The National Resistance Centre had earlier warned of the probability of using Wagner to “simulate activities within the framework of the information operation of Russia to put pressure on the population of Europe.”

Many Wagner fighters have arrived in Belarus and Minsk said on July 14 that the mercenaries were training Belarussian soldiers as instructors, according to BelTA citing the defense ministry.

Wagner fighters have been training Belarusian special forces on the border with Poland.

The Polish defense minister had decided in July to move Polish military units to the eastern area of the country due to the Wagner mercenary group's presence in Belarus and its joint exercises with Belarusian soldiers, state-run news agency PAP reported.

Also, Ukraine said it was bolstering its northern border defenses to make it “impassable” for enemy forces as Kyiv cautiously eyes the presence of Wagner forces in Belarus.

