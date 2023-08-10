Authorities in Ukraine’s Kupiansk urge evacuations in face of Russian advance

Authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian town of Kupiansk urged vulnerable residents to leave the area on Thursday citing an uptick in Russian attacks on the settlement.



“Vulnerable citizens: women with children, the elderly, the sick and those with limited mobility. Given the difficult security situation and the increasing number of attacks by Russian terrorist forces on the territory of the Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place,” Kupiansk city council said in a statement on social media.



Meanwhile, the Russian army said it had improved its positions on the frontline around Kupiansk.



“In the course of offensive operations near Kupiansk, assault teams of the Western battle group improved their positions along the forward edge of the frontline,” the Russian defense ministry said.

