China expresses disappointment over US technology investment restrictions

China is “very disappointed” the United States has moved to prohibit some investments in technology, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Liu Pengyu said the curbs would “seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors” and added: “China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”

