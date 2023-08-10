China expresses disappointment over US technology investment restrictions
China is “very disappointed” the United States has moved to prohibit some investments in technology, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Liu Pengyu said the curbs would “seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors” and added: “China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”
