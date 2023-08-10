Theme
Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. (Reuters)
China expresses disappointment over US technology investment restrictions

China is “very disappointed” the United States has moved to prohibit some investments in technology, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Liu Pengyu said the curbs would “seriously undermine the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors” and added: “China will closely follow the situation and firmly safeguard our rights and interests.”

