Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Andrea Gonzalez, vice-presidential running mate of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime who was killed during a campaign event, attends a press conference on behalf of the campaign while wearing a bulletproof vest, next to Patricio Carrillo, former Ecuadorean defence minister and current candidate for the National Assembly, and campaign manager Antonio Lopez, in Quito, Ecuador, August 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Andrea Gonzalez, vice-presidential running mate of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime who was killed during a campaign event, attends a press conference on behalf of the campaign while wearing a bulletproof vest, next to Patricio Carrillo, former Ecuadorean defence minister and current candidate for the National Assembly, and campaign manager Antonio Lopez, in Quito, Ecuador, August 10, 2023. (Reuters)

Dead suspect, six detained in killing of Ecuador presidential candidate are Colombian

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The six foreign nationals detained for their involvement in the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian, Ecuadorean police confirmed on Thursday.

Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime, was killed leaving an evening campaign event at an education facility in northern Quito.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A seventh suspect who died on Wednesday from wounds sustained in a shootout with police was also Colombian.

The involvement of Colombian nationals in the murder is reminiscent of the 2021 killing of Haiti’s deceased President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in his home by a group which included 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans.

Read more:

Ecuador in state of emergency after presidential candidate assassination

Foreign organized crime suspects behind assassination of Ecuadorian candidate

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size