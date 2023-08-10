Theme
An employee works at a production line of 155 mm artillery shells at the plant of German company Rheinmetall, which produces weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery, during a media tour in Unterluess, Germany, June 6, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany agrees to supply additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

Germany and Ukraine have agreed on the supply of additional Patriot air defense missile systems to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.

“Today there is good news from Germany - exactly what we agreed with (German Chancellor) Olaf Scholz. There are additional Patriot systems. Thank you very much, Olaf, it is necessary for the defense of our people against Russian terror,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany announced its decision to ship two more Patriot launchers to Ukraine.

“This will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged air shield for Ukraine. This will help people, cities, villages,” Zelenskyy said.

Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon’s Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

They are, however, in short supply across NATO since many allies scaled down the number of air defense units after the Cold War.

