Russia has formed “Storm Z” companies that are fighting against Ukrainian troops in an attempt to replicate the Wagner mercenary group experience, Ukraine’s military spokesman said on Thursday.

Serhii Cherevaty, spokesperson for Ukraine's East military command said that the Russian “Storm Z” formations were created from “anti-social elements, criminals and mercenaries” in an attempt by Moscow to “repeat the experience of Wagner.”

Cherevaty had said earlier: “The Storm Z assault companies. This replica of Wagner Group was established under the Military Draft Offices. There are probably more than 170,000 of them in our operational zone.”

Spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces Valerii Shershen had said of the “Storm Z” formations: “Their number and quality are changing, they are becoming more prepared. They are already engaging second-line reserves. There are more marines and paratroopers, and separate groups of special forces are working.”

Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW) wrote in an assessment that convict-formed “Storm-Z” units have low operational effectiveness due to poor morale and discipline. “Storm-Z” units are largely ineffective in pursuing more than small-scale, tactical breakthroughs.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Centre had said in July that there was an increase in the number of members of the “Storm Z” unit. “Storm Z is one of the ‘punitive military units’ created by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the model of the Wagner PMC. Members of the unit are recruited in Russian prisons, motivated by the prospect of reduced sentences and ‘earnings’ of $2,000 per month.”

Prior to the Wagner group mutiny led by its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 24, the mercenary group fought in the Ukraine war and delivered the flashpoint city of Bakhmut to the Russian army’s control after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Though the details of its relationship with the Kremlin remain somewhat opaque, Wagner has been involved in various conflict zones where Russia has strategic interests, such as Syria, Ukraine, and Libya. The Russian government's use of Wagner allowed for military involvement without the direct deployment of official Russian military forces, providing a level of deniability and reducing the risk of international political fallout. By utilizing Wagner's services, Russia could pursue its strategic objectives, influence regional politics, and protect its interests abroad, all while maintaining a more discreet profile.

The use of PMCs like Wagner in pursuing state objectives represents a growing trend in modern warfare, where non-state actors play pivotal roles in conflicts, often complicating international legal and ethical frameworks.

