Firefighters inspect a burnt building after a fire erupted at a holiday home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on August 9, 2023. (AFP)
Major fire under control at grain silos in French port of La Rochelle

Reuters, Paris
A fire that broke out on Thursday at grain silos in the French port of La Rochelle was under control and had not reached the stored grain, silo operator SICA Atlantique said.

Local authorities had said earlier that a major fire was underway in four grain silos at La Rochelle, adding that 70 fire fighters were at the site, with reinforcements under way.

France is the European Union's biggest grain producer and La Rochelle on France's Atlantic coast one of the country's largest grain export terminals.

