Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia civilian building kills one, injures nine

Russia attacked a civilian building in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead, Ukrainian officials said.

“Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council’s secretary, earlier said that Russia attacked “civilian infrastructure object.”

According to Kurtev, nine people were injured.

Pictures posted by Kurtev show a big funnel in the ground, wrecked cars and a badly damaged four-story building.

The same building appears on the video published by Zelenskyy. The crooked “hotel” sign is visible on one of its walls.

It’s a second strike on Zaporizhzhia in as many days. Two young women and a man were killed and nine other people were wounded in a Russian missile attack on Wednesday.

