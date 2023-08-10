Russia holds joint military drills with Chinese navy in Pacific Ocean

The Russian navy held military exercises with the Chinese navy during joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The two countries’ ships repelled a mock enemy air raid, the ministry said.

It added: “Warships of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China, in the course of carrying out the tasks of the third joint maritime patrol of the Pacific Ocean, conducted special exercises with the crews of aircraft and helicopters.”

“As part of the air defense exercise, the crews of the ships worked out algorithms of actions to repel an attack by air attack means of a mock enemy from various heights and directions.”

The growing closeness between Russia and China, particularly in the field of military cooperation, has become a prominent feature of the global geopolitical landscape. Both nations have engaged in joint military exercises, shared technological advancements, and increased arms trade, reflecting a mutual interest in bolstering their respective military capabilities.

This alliance can be seen as a strategic response to the perceived dominance of Western powers, particularly the US and NATO. The collaboration between Russia and China not only enhances their individual military strengths but also fosters a counterbalance to Western influence in various regions around the world.

This deepening partnership has the potential to reshape regional security dynamics and poses a significant consideration for global strategic planning, as it represents a union between two major military powers with aligned interests in challenging the existing international order.

