A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023.
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, plus 2 headed to Moscow

AFP
Russia’s defense ministry said early on Thursday it had downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones flying toward the capital Moscow.

“Two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement. “Near the city of Sevastopol, two UAVs were hit by on-duty anti-aircraft defense equipment, another 9 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Black Sea before reaching the target.”

