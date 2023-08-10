Russia says downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, plus 2 headed to Moscow

Russia’s defense ministry said early on Thursday it had downed 11 Ukrainian drones near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones flying toward the capital Moscow.

“Two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement. “Near the city of Sevastopol, two UAVs were hit by on-duty anti-aircraft defense equipment, another 9 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Black Sea before reaching the target.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Three dead after Russian attack on residential area in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine shelling kills one in border region: Russia

Russia says intercepted 5 US-made HIMARS rockets fired from Ukraine