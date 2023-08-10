Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers with Su-35 fighters fly over Arctic waters: Moscow

Two Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

“Two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean. The flight lasted about eight hours,” the ministry said.

The Russian Tupolev Tu-160, also known as the “Blackjack” in NATO nomenclature, is a supersonic strategic missile-carrying bomber that stands as one of the most powerful weapons in Russia's military arsenal. Introduced in the 1980s, the Tu-160 is the heaviest combat aircraft ever built and has the largest wingspan among military aircraft in operational service. Capable of carrying nuclear and conventional stand-off missiles, the bomber plays a vital role in Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy.

Its ability to reach high speeds and travel long distances, coupled with in-flight refueling capability, makes it an essential asset in projecting power and influence. The Tu-160's sophisticated design, which includes a variable-sweep wing, and its potent payload capacity emphasize its strategic importance as a platform capable of delivering precision strikes across vast distances, reinforcing Russia's standing as a significant global military power.

The Russian ministry added: “The crews of Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided fighter support for the flight.” The Su-35 is a highly advanced multirole fighter jet and one of the flagship aircraft in the Russian Air Force. With its superior agility, advanced avionics, and versatile weapon systems, it represents a significant leap in combat capability, providing Russia with a formidable asset for both air superiority and ground attack missions.

The Russian ministry stressed that the strategic bombers performed their flight in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace.

“Pilots of long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas and the Pacific Ocean,” the ministry said.

The regular flights of Russia's long-range aircraft over neutral waters, such as the Arctic, Northern Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean, are significant from both a military and political perspective. Militarily, these flights enable the Russian Air Force to maintain readiness and operational capability. They allow pilots to gain valuable experience in navigating strategically important regions and may also serve as reconnaissance missions.

By flying in these areas, Russia can gather intelligence and monitor the activities of other nations. Additionally, these flights can act as a demonstration of Russia's military reach, serving as a signal to potential adversaries.

On the political front, such flights can lead to tensions with Western countries, including the US, EU members, and NATO allies. Although conducted in international airspace, they may be perceived as aggressive or provocative.

The flights often come close to the borders or territorial waters of other states, and their proximity to NATO member countries can prompt quick responses by fighter jets, further raising diplomatic concerns. These tensions can be exacerbated by the perception that Russia is using these flights to probe defenses and response times, or as a deliberate show of force.

The strategic significance of these flights also cannot be ignored. The regions where they take place are often of high geopolitical interest. For example, the Arctic is emerging as an area of growing importance due to potential natural resources and new shipping routes. The Baltic and Black Seas are historically sensitive regions with substantial military presence from both NATO and Russia.

By conducting regular flights in these areas, Russia may aim to assert its interests and maintain a visible presence, underlining the multifaceted implications of these operations. These regular flights thus not only have implications for military readiness and capability but also for international relations, and they underline the complex interplay of power, presence, and perception in contemporary geopolitics.

