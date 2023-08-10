West African heads of state convene in Nigeria to discuss Niger’s coup

West African heads of state discussed their response to last month’s military takeover in Niger at closed-door talks in Nigeria on Thursday after the junta defied their earlier threat to use force to restore

democracy.



The meeting is taking place hours after Niger’s coup leaders named a new government, forcing their agenda before the summit.



Since the July 26 power grab, the junta has rebuffed diplomatic overtures and ignored an August 6 deadline from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Mahamane Roufai Laouali, cited as “Secretary General of the Government,” named 21 ministers on state television overnight without specifying any further government plans.



Three leaders of the military takeover were named ministers of defense, interior and sports.



Former Finance Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who had been named prime minister on Monday, was appointed finance minister for the new government. Niger’s previous government had 43 ministers and none were military officers.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern about Bazoum and his family after his party reported that they were being detained at the presidential residence without electricity or running water, and had gone days without fresh food.



“The Secretary-General... once again calls for his immediate, unconditional release and his reinstatement as Head of State,” a UN spokesperson said on Wednesday.



The meeting in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, could prove a pivotal moment in the standoff. The bloc’s leaders are expected to agree on next steps, which could include military intervention - something an ECOWAS official has said would be a last resort.

Mixed feelings

In nearby Senegal, where the government has said it could send troops if needed, people’s views about a military intervention differed.



“As long as we act to restore peace I’m a supporter,” Lansanna Diedhiou said near a weekly market in the capital Dakar. “The objective of the organization is ... to act together for the African family.”



Others, like Cheikh Niang, were concerned about the impact on regional ties and solidarity.



“We’re all Africans and Niger is part of the African continent,” he said. “We can’t send Africans to wage war against each other.”



Envoys of the Nigerian president and ECOWAS chair Bola Tinubu met coup leaders in the capital, Niamey, on Wednesday, offering a glimmer of hope for dialogue after previous missions were spurned.



Read more:

US military presence in Niger in focus after coup

Advertisement