NZ intelligence aware of ongoing activity linked to China intelligence services

New Zealand’s intelligence service is aware of ongoing activity in and against New Zealand and its home region that is linked to China’s intelligence services, it said in a report released on Friday.

“This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand,” the report, authored by the New Zealand Security Intelligence service, said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added the international security environment in which New Zealand operates is now more challenging and less predictable than has been the case in recent decades.

Read more:

China lifts pandemic-era tourism restrictions on US, Japan, South Korea, Australia

New Zealand to partner with BlackRock to reach 100 pct renewable electricity