FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - August 3, 2023 General view of the Auckland skyline at sunset. (Reuters)
FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Auckland, New Zealand - August 3, 2023 General view of the Auckland skyline at sunset. (File photo: Reuters)

NZ intelligence aware of ongoing activity linked to China intelligence services

Reuters
Published: Updated:
New Zealand’s intelligence service is aware of ongoing activity in and against New Zealand and its home region that is linked to China’s intelligence services, it said in a report released on Friday.

“This is a complex intelligence concern for New Zealand,” the report, authored by the New Zealand Security Intelligence service, said.

It added the international security environment in which New Zealand operates is now more challenging and less predictable than has been the case in recent decades.

