People stand near the site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on August 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it hit ‘foreign mercenaries’ quarter in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday its forces hit a location where “foreign mercenaries” were quartered in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, after Kyiv said a Russian missile struck a hotel on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured.

Local media reported the damaged building was Reikartz Hotel in the Zaporizhzhia city center on the bank of the Dnipro River.

