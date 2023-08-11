Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighting and ambulance vehicles are parked in Azovskoye (Azovske) settlement following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighting and ambulance vehicles are parked in Azovskoye (Azovske) settlement following an explosion at a Russian military warehouse in the Dzhankoi district, Crimea, August 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Russia warehouse is on fire south of Putin’s residence

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s emergency service said on Thursday a warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow between Vladimir Putin’s official residence and the Vnukovo airport, was on fire, TASS news agency reported.

It did not say how the fire had started in the warehouse, 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away from Putin’s presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As of around midnight Moscow time, the size of the fire was 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet), TASS said citing an emergency service statement.

Russia reported two Ukrainian drone attacks near Moscow this week. Drones coming from western and southern directions were shot down near Moscow by air defense systems.

Read more:

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia hotel kills one, injures 14

Ukraine says battles in northeast ‘difficult’, Russia says forces advancing forward

Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers with Su-35 fighters fly over Arctic waters: Moscow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size