Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
E.M.Ts load a bed into an ambulance outside the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
E.M.Ts load a bed into an ambulance outside the Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in New York City, New York, U.S. (File photo: Reuters)

US suicide rate hit all time high in 2022: Data

Reuters, Washington 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The number of people who died by suicide in the US hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6 percent increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday.

Over half of all US suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to the figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why,” US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

He added that many people still believe that asking for help is a sign of weakness.

The suicide rate in 2022 — 14.9 deaths for every 100,000 people — is 5 percent higher than the previous record high of 14.2 deaths for every 100,000 people from 2018.

Suicide deaths rose from 48,183 in 2021 to an estimated 49,449 deaths in 2022, CDC said.

Read more:

Ozempic, Saxenda, Wegovy: Doctors warn diabetes injections may lead to weight regain

‘Mulan’ voice-over artist and Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, dies at 48

Men suffer from postpartum depression, eating disorders too, say UAE experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
IEF secretary general discusses energy transition IEF secretary general discusses energy transition
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size