This photograph shows a destroyed house in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on May 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
This photograph shows a destroyed house in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on May 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

One killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region: Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
An elderly woman was killed early Saturday morning due to shelling by Russian troops on a settlement in Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, a local official said.

“This morning, around 5:10, the enemy fired on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village in Kupiansk district. A residential building was damaged. A 73-year-old woman died,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the Ukrainian report.

Eastern parts of the Kharkiv region are directly adjacent to the front line and Ukrainian forces have reported an increase in Russian attacks there in recent weeks.

Kharkiv regional authorities earlier this month announced the mandatory evacuation of civilians from settlements closest to the front line in Kupiansk district.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine, which is now in its 18th month and has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, the uprooting of millions and the destruction of Ukrainian towns and cities.

