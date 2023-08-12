Pakistan senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named caretaker PM ahead of national elections
Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz.
