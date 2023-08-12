Russia says Ukraine tried to strike Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets

Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimea Bridge with S-200 rockets, but that no damage or casualties had been caused.



Earlier, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.

Pictures on social media showed columns of smoke rising in the vicinity of the bridge.



Earlier Saturday Russia said that its forces shot down 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones near the Crimean Peninsula where Kyiv has stepped up attacks.



Fourteen drones were downed by air defenSe systems and six more through electronic warfare, the defenSe ministry said.



Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.



Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back and has also targeted the Crimea bridge, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pet projects.

